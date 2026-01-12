Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has condemned the recent attack on the palace of the Onojie of Ekpoma, Zaiki Anthony Abumere II, by protesters who have been visibly furious over the spate of kidnapping in Ekpoma.

New Telegraph gathered that a peaceful protest carried out by the people of Ekpoma over insecurity and incessant kidnapping on Saturday was allegedly hijacked by hoodlums, who turned the procession into violence in the community.

The hoodlums attacked traders at the livestock market, killed goats, beat cows, and destroyed parts of the Onojie’s palace.

The protest also led to the blockage of a major highway and the halting of commercial activities.

However, on Monday, the governor, reacting through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Patrick Ebojele, faulted the attack when he visited the palace to ascertain the level of destruction allegedly caused by the protesters.

He stated there was no justification for attacking a traditional institution under the pretext of expressing grievances over insecurity.

Governor Okpebholo was accompanied by top government officials, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, and leaders of the All Progressives Congress, including the Edo Central Senatorial leader, General Cecil Esekhaigbe (retd.), and other party stakeholders.

During the visit, the governor was taken around the palace and shown several items destroyed during the invasion. Vehicles within the palace compound were vandalised, while canopies and chairs were broken.

Cartons of Indomie noodles belonging to the Onojie’s wife, who trades in the product, were also destroyed. The doors and windows of the palace were damaged.

The governor described the invasion of the palace and the looting of property as criminal and unacceptable, stressing that protests must never be used as an excuse for lawlessness.

“I want to thank Your Highness for the love you have shown to me, our people and, over the years.

“Kidnapping is a serious problem across Nigeria, and that is why the President has taken bold steps, including withdrawing police from VIP duties, to strengthen the fight against insecurity,” the governor said.

He disclosed that a security meeting was held earlier in the week with a strong focus on Edo Central Senatorial District, particularly the Ekpoma axis, adding that the government had rolled out strategic, technology-driven security operations.

“We have carried out operations in Edo North and Edo South, and now we are in Edo Central. We will leave no stone unturned.

“The first operation was very successful—nine kidnapped persons in Etsako West were rescued unhurt, and the kidnappers were arrested,” he stated.

Governor Okpebholo warned that those who hijacked the protest to vandalise the palace and loot property would be brought to justice.

“They came under the guise of protest and sentiments, then resorted to looting and violence. This is unacceptable, and I condemn the act.

“We will go after them the same way we are going after kidnappers. Nobody should test our patience,” he said.

Emphasising his personal stake in the peace of Ekpoma and Esanland, the governor added, “I am an Esan man, and I got my highest votes here in Ekpoma. I will not allow bad things to happen in this land.

“In the coming days, our actions will speak for themselves. Nobody involved in this criminality will be spared.”

Earlier, the royal father described the incident as unfortunate, alleging that many of the protesters were under the influence of illicit drugs.

“What transpired was very sad. Many of them were under the influence of drugs. If not for God’s intervention, something worse would have happened,” the monarch said.

He explained that he attempted to address the protesters when they first arrived but was prevented from doing so.

He said the protesters later returned while he was away attending a security meeting with other traditional rulers, forced their way into the palace and unleashed violence.

Governor Okpebholo assured the traditional ruler and the people of Ekpoma that decisive security operations were imminent, stressing that peace, law and order would be fully restored in the community and across Edo Central.