Okpebholo Bemoans Conditions Of Roads, Schools

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo yesterday bemoaned the bad conditions of the roads and infrastructure in the schools in the state.

He said this when he visited Eweka Primary School Obazagbon, Oroma Primary School Amagba, Amagba Secondary School and Uyiosa Primary School Uzebu in the Oredo Local Government Area.

At Eweka Primary School, Okpebholo said: “Look at the situation of this school, it is terrible as children are here, and this is the so-called EdoBest.

“For me, this is not acceptable. My administration will fix this school. “This school must be fenced and by next week Friday, I will be here to see the level of work done because work will commence and in the next few days, you will see transformation in this school.

“This school has just five teachers. My administration will correct the wrongs and make amends because our job is to make Edo people happy and our children educated in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President.”

