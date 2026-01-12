Okpebholo Assures Residents Of Safety, Says No Hiding Place For Criminals

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has reassured residents of the state’s commitment to the safety and security of lives and property.

This is contained in a statement yesterday, by Dr. Patrick Ebojele, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor in Benin. The governor said decisive measures were already yielding results in the fight against kidnapping, cultism, and other criminal activities.

He noted that his administration has made massive investments in modern security apparatus, intelligence gathering, and inter-agency collaboration, all in a bid to confront criminal elements.

He affirmed that the issue of kidnapping is being seriously addressed, adding that security operations were ongoing across the state.

Meanwhile, the governor warned against attempts by unscrupulous individuals or groups, to exploit public sentiments to destabilise the peace and security of the state.