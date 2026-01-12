New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 12, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Okpebholo Assures Residents…

Okpebholo Assures Residents Of Safety, Says No Hiding Place For Criminals

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has reassured residents of the state’s commitment to the safety and security of lives and property.

This is contained in a statement yesterday, by Dr. Patrick Ebojele, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor in Benin. The governor said decisive measures were already yielding results in the fight against kidnapping, cultism, and other criminal activities.

He noted that his administration has made massive investments in modern security apparatus, intelligence gathering, and inter-agency collaboration, all in a bid to confront criminal elements.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

He affirmed that the issue of kidnapping is being seriously addressed, adding that security operations were ongoing across the state.

Meanwhile, the governor warned against attempts by unscrupulous individuals or groups, to exploit public sentiments to destabilise the peace and security of the state.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Oyebamiji Unveils Youth Focused Agenda, Tasks APC On Grassroots Devt
Read Next

80-Year-Old Ex-Convict Arrested As NDLEA Uncovers Illicit Drugs In Full Body Mannequins