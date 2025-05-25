Okpebholo Approves Rehabilitation Of Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo Federal Road

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has approved the rehabilitation of over 45 failed portions of the Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo Federal Road.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, the intervention is aimed at reviving economic activities in towns and villages within the Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state.

The approval follows a protest by hundreds of youths from the affected communities—renowned for quarrying and cassava processing—who, on Wednesday, blocked the busy Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo road. The protesters decried the deplorable condition of the road, linking it to the rising cases of kidnapping and other violent crimes in the area.

They lamented that kidnappings had become a daily occurrence due to the failed road infrastructure and accused political office holders from the area of neglecting their plight.

The protest caused a major gridlock, with travelers, including heavy-duty vehicles, stranded for several hours.

The Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo road connects numerous communities in Akoko Edo to the rest of the state and serves as a vital link between Kogi and Ondo States. It is also a major transit route for vehicles travelling from Abuja to Lagos.

Speaking on the project, the contractor, Mr. Bajwa Hammed, assured that all failed sections would be fully rehabilitated to meet high-quality standards.

“There are many critical failed points along this road that need urgent attention to ensure the safe movement of people and vehicles. I understand the quality the governor expects, and we will deliver on it,” he said.

