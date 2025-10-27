Okpebholo Approves New Appointments In Edo Govt

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Monday approved a new round of appointments, which aimed at strengthening governance and policy implementation across various sectors of the state.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, said Hon. Orobosa Omo-Ojo was named the General Manager of the Bendel Newspaper Corporation. Hon. John Osagie Inegbedion, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tax Reforms, and Johnson Jibril Adamu as Special Adviser on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Others include Shuaibu Elamah, who will serve as Special Adviser on Law Reforms; Dr Aminu Ibrahim Imafidor, appointed as Special Adviser on Livestock, Aquaculture, and Agro-Processing.

He also said that to reflect the administration’s focus on gender inclusion and grassroots mobilisation, Omorede O. E. Osifo was appointed as Special Adviser on Women Mobilisation, alongside Esther O. Eghaghe (Edo Central), Vera Omonkhafe Sadoh (Edo North), and Mrs Itohan Osahon (Edo South), each taking responsibility for their respective senatorial districts.

The statement further announced the appointment of Anslem Adima as Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

All appointments, the government noted, take immediate effect from October 27, 2025.