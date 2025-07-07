Okpebholo Approves N1bn Annual Bursary For Students

Edo State Monday Okpebholo has approved a N1 billion annual bursary scheme for students of Edo origin enrolled in tertiary institutions across the country.

He made the announcement during a recent town hall meeting with youths following a passionate appeal by youth leaders, according to a statement.

They urged the government to provide financial support to indigenes pursuing higher education in universities and other tertiary institutions nationwide.

Okpebolo said: “The initiative is set to become a yearly program aimed at reducing the economic pressure on families and enhancing educational access for Edo indigenes.

“Eliigibility for the bursary will require proper verification through the applicants’ local government of origin to ensure that only genuine indigenes of Edo State benefit from the programme.”