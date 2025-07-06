Okpebholo Approves N1b Annual Bursary For Edo Students 

The Executive Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the release of ₦1 billion as an annual bursary to support students of Edo origin studying in tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

The announcement follows a recent town hall meeting between the governor and youths from various communities in the state, during which student leaders appealed for bursary support to ease the financial burden on families.

In response to their request, Governor Okpebholo pledged to prioritize student welfare and has now formally approved the bursary scheme.

A press statement signed by Fred Itua, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, described the initiative as a yearly program designed to reduce economic pressure on families and enhance access to education for Edo indigenes.

According to the statement, eligibility for the bursary will require proper verification through the applicants’ Local Government of Origin to ensure that only genuine indigenes benefit from the scheme.

“The bursary initiative aligns with the administration’s broader vision to expand access to quality education, promote academic excellence, and support the aspirations of Edo youths who seek to contribute to the state’s and the nation’s development,” Itua said.

Details regarding application procedures and timelines will be released soon by the relevant government agencies.