New Telegraph

November 27, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 27, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top News
  3. Okpebholo Approves Free…

Okpebholo Approves Free Rides In Three Senatorial Districts

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has approved free bus services for three senatorial districts in the state through the State-owned  Edo City Transport Service (ECTS).

This is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the initiative is part of the governor’s administration’s drive to entrench his policy direction, “A NEW EDO HAS RISEN”.

He added that the free bus service which covers the Benin metropolis and the three Senatorial districts of  Edo  State (Intra and Intercity routes), is part of the commitment of the governor to enhance the welfare of all Edo people.

READ ALSO

“The bus services will ease the transportation stress. Our people who plan to move around within the Benin metropolis and out will be able to do that without any extra financial burdens.

“Edo Central like Ekpoma, Iruekpen, Irrua, Uromi, and other places are also part of the routes the free transportation services will cover.

“Edo North is fully captured. Agbede, Auchi, Okpella, Fugar, and other parts of Edo North are covered in the free transportation scheme of Governor Monday Okpebholo,” the statement read.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

NCPC Announces December Start Date For Pilgrimage Airlift
Read Next

Port Harcourt Refinery: Arewa Youth Hail FG, NNPCL
Share
Copy Link
×