Okpebholo Approves Employment of 500 Public School Teachers

Share

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the employment of 500 new teachers to boost the numbers of tutors presently operating across various public schools in the three Senatorial District of the State.

The newly sworn-in Commissioner for Education, Dr Emmanuel Paddy Iyamu made this known on Tuesday in Benin City, shortly after his resumption at the Ministry of Education domiciled at the State Secretariat

Dr Iyamu while harping on the importance placed on the education sector by Governor Monday Okpebholo-led administration, revealed that the recruitment of new teachers which will be done in tranches, is meant to fill up the numerous vacancies in public schools.

He stressed the Government’s ’s commitment to ensuring that all public schools in Edo are adequately staffed by qualified teachers.

He noted that the era of having two or three teachers in a school is gone and enjoined adequately qualified Nigerians to apply, stressing that recruitment will be based strictly on merit.

Dr Iyamu said: “We are excited to let Edo people know that senator Monday Okpebholo is a man that keeps to his words.

“He has given the approval for 500 teachers to be recruited into the education sector. This recruitment exercise will be in tranches and this is the first tranch of teachers to be employed.

“This move is to ensure that the average Edo child gets the best in terms of education, even as we drive infrastructural development in the State.

“We are grateful to Mr. Governor for being a man of honour and his care for the average Edo child. A new dawn indeed is here, and a new Edo is risen.”

He called on qualified candidates to make use of the official website and link to apply.

Dr Iyamu also advised them against making payment to anybody or group as the application is free and recruitment will be strictly based on merit.

Share

Please follow and like us: