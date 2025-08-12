Okpebholo Approves Construction Of 500-Room Hostel For AAU Medical Students

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has announced plans for the construction of a 500-bed hostel facility for the medical school of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State.

The Governor made this pledge during his campaign tour of several wards in Esan West Local Government Area (Iruekpen and Ekpoma) as part of activities ahead of the August 16 Edo Central Senatorial By-election.

According to him, construction work on the project will commence in the coming weeks.

The Governor said: “Edo State Government will build a 500 hostel space accommodation for the medical school in AAU, Ekpoma.

“In the coming weeks, we will mobilise work to start. Remember that the first thing I announced when I became the Governor of Edo State was that we were going to increase the subvention of this school to ₦500 million. Have we not done it? Have we not constituted the governing council for the school?”

Governor Okpebholo also reiterated his commitment to delivering on his promises, urging the party faithful to work towards securing 2.5 million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the next presidential election in 2027.

The campaign rally was attended by key APC stakeholders, including the State Deputy Chairman, Sylvester Aigboboh; Edo Central Senatorial Leader, Gen. Cecil Isekhaigbe (rtd); Secretary to the State Government; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Gani Audu, among others.