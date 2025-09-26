Okpebholo Approves 100 Buses, 111 Motorbikes To Improve Transport, Agriculture

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has approved the purchase of 100 new buses, 111 motorbikes, and other key logistics as part of a broad initiative to boost transportation, agriculture, security, and infrastructure across the state.

The decisions were reached during the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting held on Friday, September 26, in Benin City.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paul Ohombamu, said the Council took far-reaching decisions in virtually all sectors, including education, infrastructure, transportation, and the well-being of the people relating to justice delivery.

He said, “The Council has approved the procurement of 50 new Toyota Hiace buses (2024 model) to further enhance the New Edo Line transportation company, in addition to the 100 buses previously acquired by the state.

“Another 50 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses, 2025 model, were also approved for the Edo City Transport Service (ECTS), to show the administration’s commitment to clean energy and sustainable public transport.

“The approval of the 100 buses meets all necessary procurement processes in line with the Edo State Public Procurement Law,” Ohombamu stated.

In a move to boost security across the state, the government approved the purchase of 111 motorbikes for security agencies. This is in addition to the over 300 motorbikes already procured under Okpebholo’s administration to support security operations in rural and urban areas.

The Council also gave a nod to the acquisition of five bulldozers and one lowbed truck for the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security. The commissioner noted this marked a shift from previous administrations’ practice of leasing heavy-duty equipment for land preparation.

“Before now, the past administration was hiring, but the governor sees it as a waste of resources,” Ohombamu said.

He added, “As part of efforts to improve road infrastructure in oil and gas-producing communities, EXCO approved several construction and rehabilitation projects in Orhionmwon, Ovia North-East, and Ikpoba-Okha local government areas.

“The projects, to be executed under the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOPADEC), include the construction of Eromo Road and Presidential Road in Ikpoba-Okha LGA, the rehabilitation of Ugo Market Road in Orhionmwon LGA, and the construction of Odion Umoru Road, also in Ikpoba-Okha.”

Assuring the public of due process, Ohombamu emphasised that all contracts followed proper procurement procedures as stipulated by the Edo State Public Procurement Law of 2020.

“Don’t forget that all these processes are sequential. Procurement processes were met… and the State Tender Board has also done their own,” he said.