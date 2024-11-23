Okpebholo Appoints Sulaiman Aledeh MD, Edo Broadcasting Service

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo has appointed Suleiman Aledeh as the Managing Director of the state-owned Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS).

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, who made this known on Saturday said the appointment is with immediate effect.

Ituah noted that Aledeh is an international journalist, as well as a strategic media and communication consultant who had made significant contributions to prestigious international news channels including Al Jazeera, SABC, and GB News UK.

The new Managing Director of the state-owned broadcasting service, according to the statement, is a graduate of Philosophy from the University of Benin (1999), and began his media career while still a student, working at Edo Broadcasting Service.

The statement reads, “As the Assistant General Manager and Head of Media and Communications at Eko DISCO, Nigeria’s leading electricity distribution company, Aledeh demonstrated strong leadership in strategic communication.

“His journey into national television began with one of Africa’s foremost media companies, where he anchored flagship news programs on TVC and Channels Television.

“His tenure at Channels TV further solidified his expertise in producing compelling television content, delivering some of the network’s most memorable promos, and covering significant events, including the 2011 and 2015 general elections.

