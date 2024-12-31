Okpebholo Appoints PDP Chieftain, Chairman AAU, Ekpoma Governing Council 

Share

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Tuesday, appointed People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Dan Orbi as the Chairman of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma Governing Council.

New Telegraph recalls that the University has been administered by the Special Intervention Team ( SIT) for most of Mr Godwin Obaseki’s administration

The Government in a press statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, announced the 7-man Governing Council, which is headed by Dan Orbi.

The statement reads, “It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the reconstitution of the Governing Council, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

“The Members are: Chief Daniel Osikheme Orbih- Chairman, Martins Osakwe, Prof. Steve Amiemenkharu Iyayi, Hon. Lukman Muhammad.

Others are Prof. Idialu Jeremiah Uwaifo, Prof. Eric Kelly Inanemo Omogbai and Prof. Omoruyi Ikponmwonse Osahon.

“The appointment of the aforementioned names to constitute the membership of the Governing Council, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, is with effect from December 31, 2024.”

