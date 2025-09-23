Okpebholo Appoints Omonzejie As AAU VC

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, on Monday, approved the appointment of Eunice Omonzejie as the new Vice Chancellor of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma.

Omonzejie’s appointment was contained in a press statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Umar Ikhilo, in Benin City, noting that the appointment takes effect immediately.

According to the SSG, the choice of Omonzejie, a Professor of African Literatures, was made among three names recommended to the governor by the governing council of the university.

The statement noted that her appointment is a testament to her academic excellence, administrative experience, and commitment to the growth and development of Ambrose Alli University.

Okpebholo congratulated Omonzejie on her appointment and urged her to bring her wealth of experience and leadership skills to bear in advancing the institution’s mandate of producing world-class graduates and driving research and innovation.

According to the statement, she is a distinguished scholar of French and Francophone African Literatures and a long-serving academic in the Department of Modern Languages at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

The new VC is a prolific researcher and editor, with contributions to African and Francophone literary studies, gender studies, and cultural studies.

She has served as the President of the Ambrose Alli University Chapter of the National Association of Women Academics (NAWACS), where she has championed mentoring, research, and advocacy for female academics and students.

Omonzejie has co-edited several seminal works, including French Language in Nigeria: Essays in Honour of UFTAN Pacesetters and Language Matters in Contemporary West Africa, and is the author of Women Novelists in Francophone Black Africa: Views, Reviews and Interviews.