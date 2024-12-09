Okpebholo Appoints Okhuemoi Official Spokesperson

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo has appointed Osiobughie Okhuemoi his official spokesperson.

The appointment was announced by Umar Musa Ikhilor, Secretary to the Edo State Government, in a statement on Monday.

Okhuemoi holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from the University of Benin, as well as a Professional Diploma in Public Relations from the Business Education Examination Council .

He has also undergone a Digital Marketing Professional Course and obtained an Executive Education Certificate in Brand Strategy from the Rome Business School, Lagos, Nigeria.

As the newly appointed Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) and official spokesperson, Okhuemoi will play a crucial role in shaping the state’s communication strategy

