Okpebholo Appoints Njoku CMD Edo Specialist Hospital

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo has appointed Dr Anthonia Njoku Chief Medical Director of the Edo Specialist Hospital, Benin City.

A statement from the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Umar Ikhilor said the appointment takes effect from the 4th of December,2024.

He said that Mrs Njoku is a Fellow of the West African College of Surgeons (FWACS), a Fellow International College of Surgeons, a Past Secretary, the Nigeria Medical Association, a Member of the Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria, a Member, of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) and as well a member of the Medical Women’s Association.

The statement reads in part, “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the appointment of Dr Anthonia Inibokun Njoku (nee Ebare) as the Chief Medical Director of Edo Specialist Hospital, Benin City with effect from 4th December, 2024.

“Mrs Njoku attended the College of Medical Sciences, University of Maiduguri, West African College of Surgeons, West Africa Bioethics Institution, Ibadan, the University of Benin and the Harvard T.H CHAN School of Public Health where she obtained; the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S), MSc. In Reproductive Health, Diploma in Bioethics and Certificate in Principles and Practice of Clinical Research, Harvard T.H CHAN School of Public Health, Harvard Boston.

” Dr. Anthonia Inibokun Njoku has served in several capacities in various Health Institutions. Until her appointment, Dr. Anthonia Inibokun Njoku (Nee Ebare) was a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, College of Medical Sciences, Ambrose AIli University, Ekpoma and Honorary Consultant Sp. Grade 1, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Irrua, Edo State.

