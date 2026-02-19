Okpebholo Appoints Mercy Johnson-Okojie As Special Adviser

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has appointed renowned Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie as Special Adviser on Public Engagement and Advocacy.

The announcement was made in an official statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, who stated that the appointment takes immediate effect.

Johnson-Okojie, a prominent figure in Nigeria’s film industry, is celebrated for a career that has spanned almost two decades and includes appearances in more than 200 movies. Widely regarded as one of Nollywood’s most accomplished talents, she has received multiple awards and nominations, including honours at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards and other notable platforms within the entertainment sector.

In addition to her cinematic achievements, the actress is recognised for her philanthropic and advocacy initiatives. Through the Mercy Johnson Okojie Foundation, she has spearheaded programmes focused on empowering women, supporting children, improving access to education, and providing healthcare assistance. Over the years, she has used her public platform to encourage civic responsibility, social awareness, and grassroots development.

In her new capacity, Johnson-Okojie is expected to leverage her widespread appeal, communication skills, and strong connection with communities to deepen public participation in government policies and programmes across the state.

The appointment, according to the statement, reflects the governor’s resolve to tap into the experience, credibility, and influence of distinguished Nigerians in driving the administration’s agenda for a more prosperous and united Edo State.