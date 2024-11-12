Okpebholo Appoints Ikhilor SSG, Oshiomhole Son Commissioners-Designate

Share

The newly sworn-in Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo has announced Barrister Musa Ikhilor as the Secretary to the State Government, (SGG), Dr Samson Osagie as the State Attorney-General and Dr Cyril Oshiomhole (Health) as Commissioner-designate.

Dr Cyril is the son of the former Governor, Adams Oshiomhole and a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) now Senator Representing Edo North Senatorial district.

A press statement endorsed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Fred Itua said the nomination of Osagie and Oshiomhole will be confirmed by the Edo State House of Assembly when they are forwarded by the Governor.

Okpebholo on Tuesday was sworn-in in Benin City, Edo State where he unveiled his administration’s five-point agenda, with a promise to deliver on them in the next four years.

Governor Okpebholo listed security, infrastructure and road development, affordable healthcare, water and food sufficiency, and value-driven education across the state as his top priority.

Share

Please follow and like us: