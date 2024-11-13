Okpebholo Appoints Ikhilor As SSG, Oshiomhole’s Son, Commissioner-Designate

Share

The newly sworn-in Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has announced Musa Ikhilor as the Secretary to the State Government, (SGG), Dr Samson Osagie as the State Attorney-General and Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole as commissioner designate.

Dr Cyril is the son of a former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole. A press statement endorsed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, said the nomination of Osagie and Oshiomhole will be confirmed by the Edo State House of Assembly when they are forwarded by the Governor.

Okpebholo on Tuesday was sworn-in yesterday where he unveiled his administration’s five-point agenda, with a promise to deliver on them in the next four years.

Governor Okpebholo listed security, infrastructure and road development, affordable healthcare, water and food sufficiency, and valuedriven education across the state as his top priority.

Share

Please follow and like us: