November 11, 2024
Okpebholo Appoints Fred Itua As Chief Press Secretary

Okpebholo Appoints Fred Itua As Chief Press Secretary

Ahead of the Edo State inauguration slated for Tuesday, November 12, the Governor-elect, Monday Okpebholo has approved the appointment of Fred Itua as his Chief Press Secretary.

According to a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, Itua’s appointment will take effect on November 12, 2024, marking the first official designation of the incoming administration.

It was gathered that Itua is a prominent journalist with vast experience, he previously served as the Assistant Political Editor at The Sun newspaper.

The appointment underscores Senator Okpebholo’s commitment to fostering transparent and effective communication within his administration.

