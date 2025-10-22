Okpebholo Announces Recruitment Of 3,000 Teachers

…Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has unveiled plans to recruit an additional 3,000 teachers as part of his administration’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the state’s education system.

This announcement came as the Governor was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Edo State Wing, in recognition of his significant reforms in the sector. The award was presented during a courtesy visit by NUT officials, led by State Chairman Comrade Bernard Ajobiewe, at the Government House in Benin City.

Also present was Comrade Bernard Jormah Egwahide, Acting Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Edo State chapter.

Governor Okpebholo expressed his deep appreciation to Edo’s teachers for their dedication and commitment to advancing the state’s educational future.

He emphasized that education remains a cornerstone of his administration’s development agenda and highlighted the recruitment drive as essential for improving teaching capacity and learning outcomes in public schools.

“Teachers remain a top priority in our development agenda. We are building and renovating schools across Edo, and as infrastructure improves, so must manpower.

“Our goal is to ensure that no school lacks qualified teachers and that every child receives quality education in a conducive learning environment,” Okpebholo stated.

The Governor further acknowledged the progress his administration has made in resolving issues like overcrowded classrooms and the combining of classes, which had long been a challenge for public schools in Edo. He pointed out that the reforms implemented so far had already begun to restore public confidence in the state’s educational system.

Governor Okpebholo made it clear that his administration would focus on delivering tangible results, rather than engaging in political blame or retribution against the previous government.

“If the last administration had performed well, Edo people would have felt it. We are focused on rebuilding the system and restoring pride in our schools. My administration is committed to results, not rhetoric,” the Governor said.

In a gesture of support for the NUT’s work, Governor Okpebholo pledged to donate a bus to the union to assist with its operations and monitoring activities across the state’s 18 local government areas. He also reiterated his commitment to working closely with labor unions to maintain industrial peace and promote collective progress.

“We will continue to maintain a strong working relationship with the NUT and all labor unions. The welfare of teachers remains the heart of our education reforms,” Okpebholo added.

Comrade Bernard Ajobiewe, Chairman of the NUT, commended the Governor for his proactive approach in regularizing the employment of over 5,000 Edo-Star teachers, who had previously been contracted workers under the former administration for over three years.

“In less than a year, our story as teachers has changed from frustration to fulfillment. Governor Okpebholo has not only restored dignity to the teaching profession but has rekindled hope in public education. His actions demonstrate true leadership and empathy,” Ajobiewe said.

Similarly, Comrade Bernard Jormah Egwahide, Acting Chairman of the NLC, expressed his admiration for the Governor’s leadership style, highlighting his responsiveness to the needs of the people. He assured the Governor of the union’s ongoing support in his mission to transform the education sector.

“We are grateful to a governor who listens, acts, and delivers. The workers of Edo State will stand by you as you continue to transform our education sector and fulfill your promises,” Egwahide concluded.