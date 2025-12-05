The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has announced the disengagement of his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor.’

The statement further announced Dr Ebojele Akhere Patrick as the new CPS to Governor Okpebholo, noting that Itua will wait for a new reassignment to be communicated in due course.

Ikhilor described Dr Ebojele as a renowned journalist, public administrator, researcher, and lecturer with an extensive and distinguished professional record in media practice, public affairs, and academia.

The statement reads, “The new appointment reflects the commitment of the present administration to strengthen and deepen the communication channels between the Government and the people of Edo State, ensuring clarity, transparency, and effective dissemination of Government policies, programmes, and activities.

“Dr Ebojele’s journalism career spans reputable Nigerian media houses where he served as Edo/Delta Correspondent for Channels Television, as well as correspondent roles in New Nigerian Newspaper, Champion Newspaper, and Comet Newspapers.

“He will be taking over from Mr Fred Itua, who will, upon handover, await a new reassignment to be communicated in due course.

“The Government expresses appreciation to Mr Itua for his contributions and service.”