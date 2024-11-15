Okpebholo Announces lyamu , Ibadin, 4 Others Fresh Appointments

Share

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Friday, approved the appointment of Dr Emmanuel Paddy lyamu as the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB); Lucky Enehita Inegbenehi as the Managing Director of the State Waste Management Board; CP Friday Ibadin, Rtd, State Corps Commander, Edo State Security Corps Governance; Stainless M.I. Ijeghede as the Managing Director, Edo State Traffic Management Agency, (EDSTMA); Sir Lucky Eseigbe, as Managing Director, Edo State Public Building and Maintenance Agency; and Engr. Emmanuel Okoebor, as Hon. Commissioner of Finance – designate.

A statement from the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, said the appointments were contained in a communication notice, signed by the Secretary to State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor on Friday.

Recall that the Government have made other appointments earlier, which include the secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, and commissioners for Justice and Health.

The statement said, “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved the appointment of Dr. Iyamu.

“He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Benin. He is also a holder of a Doctor of Science in Petroleum Resources from the European American University.

“Dr. Paddy Iyamu is a strategic leader and renowned expert in security, business administration, and human resources. An alumnus of Oxford University.

