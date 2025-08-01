Okpebholo Announces Four More Commissioner Nominees

Ten months after his inauguration, the Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Friday announced four more Commissioner nominees, bringing the total number to thirteen when confirmed by the State House of Assembly

New Telegraph recalls that Okpebholo has announced three commissioners immediately after his November 12 inauguration, which included Dr Cyril Oshiomhole, the son of Senator Adams Oshiomhole, representing Edo North in the Upper Legislative Chambers, who was made Commissioner for Health; Bar Samson Osaige, Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the State and Emmanuel Okoebor, Commissioner for Finance.

On January 21, 2025, he also appointed six other commissioners, who are Sir Lucky Eseigbe; Hon. Paul Nosayaba Ohonbamu; Dr. Emmanuel Paddy Iyamu; Hon. Dr. Washington Osa Osifo; Mr. Andrew Ijegbai; and Barr. Marie Olabisi ldaomi.

A statement signed by Umar Musa Ikhilor, Secretary to the State Government, named the new nominees as Hon. Nosa Adams, a legal practitioner; Hon. Yakubu Oshiorenua Musa, an entrepreneur and community leader; Hon. Felix Ehiguese Akhabue, a chartered accountant, and Prof. Omorodion Ignatius Ikponmwosa, a professor of Industrial and Production Engineering.

The State is supposed to have at least 18 commissioners to represent the eighteen local government areas.

Ikhilor said the names of the nominees will be forwarded to the Edo State House of Assembly for consideration and confirmation.