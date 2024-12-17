Okpebholo Announces Dissolution Of All Edo Commissions

Share

The Edo State Government has announced the dissolution of all commissions in the state public service with immediate effect.

This directive approved by the Governor Monday Okpebholo was communicated in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhilor, on Tuesday.

The statement reads, “It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public that the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the dissolution of all Commissions in the Edo State Government Public Service with immediate effect.”

The dissolved commissions include:Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), Civil Service Commission, Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC).

Other affected Commissions are, Edo State Forestry Commission, House of Assembly Service Commission,State Audit Service Commission and Judicial Service Commission

The Secretary to the State Government urged all chairmen and members of the commissions to hand over government properties in their possession to the most senior public officers in their respective commissions.

