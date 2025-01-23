Okpebholo, Anamero Commensurate With Jattu People Over Market Fire Incident

Share

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo has expressed sadness over the devastating fire incident that occurred at Jattu community in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The fire incident consumed goods worth millions of naira on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Okpebholo, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua said the governor extends his heartfelt sympathy to all those who were affected by the fire incident.

He assured those affected that the State Government is committed to providing all necessary assistance and support to them.

Also, a member representing Etsako Federal Constituency, Hon Sunday Dakeri Anamero has expressed sympathy to the Jattu community over the incident.

Anamero, in a message addressed to the community and affected business owners, noted that the incident was painful, just weeks after the festive season.

He acknowledged the losses suffered by traders, many of whom had recently restocked their goods in preparation for the year ahead.

“I received the heartbreaking news of the fire outbreak with profound sadness. I am deeply grateful to God that no lives were lost. However, I empathize with the pain and frustration of seeing hard-earned investments go up in flames. ”

He called on the Jattu community to rally around those affected, providing them with the support needed to rebuild their lives.

He also revealed plans to prevent such disasters in the future, announcing ongoing discussions to establish a fully equipped fire station in the region.

