Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has claimed that the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Edo State squandered over ₦83 billion in federal allocations within the past year.

Governor Okpebholo disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the Acting Chairman of Akoko-Edo Local Government, Hon. Alabi Bliss Oshionogue, alongside councillors and party leaders, at the Government House in Benin City.

According to the Edo State Accountant-General, between January and September 2024, the LGAs received ₦6.5 billion monthly as federal allocations.

This figure rose to over ₦8 billion monthly between October and December, all under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who increased allocations to promote grassroots development.

The Governor criticized the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led councils for failing to channel these funds into meaningful development, despite unprecedented federal support.

He lamented that suspended local government chairmen had withdrawn ₦800 million monthly from accounts while neglecting education, infrastructure, and other critical sectors.

“These Chairmen have been in office for the past year and have nothing to show for it, while other states utilize their resources effectively for the people.

“My administration will not tolerate such misconduct. We are here to correct these wrongs and ensure development reaches the grassroots.”

The governor commended President Tinubu’s bold reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies, which have improved the nation’s fiscal landscape and enabled increased allocations for LGAs.

“No administration before Tinubu’s had the courage to implement such significant changes for the betterment of the people,” he added.

Hon. Alabi Bliss Oshionogue, Acting Chairman of Akoko-Edo LGA, expressed gratitude to Governor Okpebholo for his commitment to grassroots development.

He pledged to align with the state’s vision for good governance and deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

Prominent leaders from Akoko-Edo, including former EDHA Speaker Rt. Hon. Kabiru Ajoto and APC Chairman Hon. Monday Ose lauded the governor for ongoing infrastructure projects, such as the Auchi-Ibilo road construction, and for appointing an Akoko-Edo indigene as Chairman of the Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS).

They urged the governor to continue prioritizing their region in his development agenda.

Governor Okpebholo reassured citizens of his administration’s readiness to invest in critical sectors, particularly agriculture, to foster sustainable growth across the state.

