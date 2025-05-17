Okpe Union Urges Caution On State Creation Plan

Share

The Okpe Union has called for a more balanced federal structure in Nigeria, advocating for the devolution of legislative and governmental powers to the component units of the federation.

In a State of the Union address delivered on Friday, the President-General of the Okpe Union, Prof. Igho Natufe, emphasized the need for a truly federal system that empowers indigenous ethnic nationalities and ensures good governance.

He revealed that the Union is working closely with other indigenous ethnic nationalities and national bodies, including the Movement for National Reformation (MNR), to chart a new course for the restoration of federalism in Nigeria.

“Okpe is one of the more than 400 indigenous ethnic nationalities that constitute the Federal Republic of Nigeria. These indigenous ethnic nationalities, including Okpe, are the core federating units of Nigeria. Thus, like others, Okpe has a voice in determining the future of Nigeria,” Prof. Natufe stated.

The Union advocated for the creation of homogeneous federating states for the 15 most populous ethnic nationalities with contiguous boundaries. These would include ethnic-based states for the Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, Ijaw, Kanuri, Ibibio, Okpe, Tiv, among others.

It further recommended a maximum of 15 heterogeneous (multi-ethnic) federating states for other ethnic nationalities, proposing that any ethnic group occupying a defined contiguous boundary within such a state should form an autonomous region with constitutionally defined powers.

According to the Union, these autonomous regions should share concurrent jurisdiction with the heterogeneous states over natural resources found in their territories. However, they should exercise exclusive jurisdiction over matters such as primary and secondary education, culture, language, and traditional institutions.

The Union also called for the establishment of state police to address the persistent security challenges across the country.

In addition, it urged the Federal Government to ensure that the proposed National Population Census is conducted using advanced technology to avoid manipulation.

“The Okpe Union calls for the proposed National Population Census to be conducted using the best technology to avoid a repeat of past exercises, which were so politicized that they failed to gain the confidence of many Nigerians,” the statement concluded.

