Okpe Leaders Tackle Monarch Over ‘Erroneous’ Claim

The leadership of Okpe union has kicked against the recent narrative of the Orodje declaring Okpe as Urhobo.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Okpe Union (Worldwide) took the position after rising from an exhaustive discussion on the Orodje’s declaration.

Relying on historical facts, the union debunked the Orodje’s declaration, the providing the evolution of what it described as the Orodje’s disturbing flip-flop of policy pronouncements, “a flip-flop which falsifies Okpe history.”

In a statement signed by the President General, Okpe Union (Worldwide), Prof. O. Igho Natufe, General Secretary, Barrister Kingsley Ehensiri Akpederin and National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Victor Oruno, of the union, the union recalled a study initiated and financed by HRM Orhue l, where Udogun Okpe stated emphatically that “Okpe is indubitably known to be a distinct and autonomous Kingdom, an ethnic entity from its beginning.

“His Royal Majesty cautioned the then NEC of the Okpe Union (Worldwide) to stop the agitation for the recognition of Okpe as a distinct ethnic nationality, because, according to him, the advocacy will diminish his chances of becoming the Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers’ Council.