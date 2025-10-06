Okparaku Laments Eaglets’ Ouster, Calls For Return To Grassroots Football

Former Golden Eaglets and Olympic goldwinning defender, Mobi Oparaku, has expressed deep concern over the recent poor performance of Nigeria’s U-17 national team, calling for an urgent return to grassroots football development as the surest way to revive the nation’s fading football glory.

The Golden Eaglets, fivetime FIFA U-17 World Cup champions and once regarded as the pride of African youth football, have in recent years struggled to replicate past successes.

The team’s failure to qualify for the last two editions of the tournament has raised concerns among stakeholders and fans alike.

Oparaku, in an interview, identified poor player selection and a lack of commitment as key problems stalling the progress of the once-dominant side.

However, he maintained that the deeper issue lies in the neglect of grassroots structures that once served as the breeding ground for Nigeria’s brightest football talents.

“Grassroots football is where everything begins. That is where you find raw, passionate talent—players who are hungry and ready to fight for the badge.

If we don’t go back there, we will keep struggling,” he warned. “In our time, we came from the grassroots, we played with hunger, and we knew what it meant to wear the green-andwhite jersey. Today, many of those things are disappearing,” he lamented.