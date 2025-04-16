Okpara: My Journey Began With Deep Love For Storytelling

Share

Michael Nonso Okpara is an entertainment impresario with over two decades of expreience and industry leadership. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, Okpara, who is the Founder/ CEO of Adinon Film Studio, shares his experience and passion for storytelling, his creative process, challenges and projections, among other issues

Can you share a bit about your journey in the industry and what led you to where you are today?

My journey in the entertainment industry began with a deep love for storytelling. I started out in development at a small production company, reading scripts and writing coverage, which gave me an incredible foundation in understanding what makes a story work.

From there, I worked my way up through various production roles, eventually producing my first independent film. That project solidified my passion for shepherding stories from concept to screen.

What led me here was a combination of persistence, collaboration with incredible creatives, and a genuine belief in the power of film to shift perspectives and create cultural moments.

From your experience, how has the film industry evolved over the past two decades, and what major changes stand out to you?

The biggest shift has been in distribution and how audiences consume content. When I started, theatrical releases were the gold standard.

Today, streaming platforms dominate the conversation. We’ve also seen a democratization of film making tools and access — people are making incredible films with minimal budgets and reaching global audiences.

On the business side, data and algorithms now play a much larger role in greenlighting decisions, which has its pros and cons.

Diversity and representation have also become central conversations, and we’re finally seeing some real changes in whose stories are told and who gets to tell them.

What has been the most challenging project you’ve worked on, and how did you overcome those challenges?

One of the most challenging projects was a historical drama we shot in an international location with a tight schedule and budget.

Logistically, it was a beast — weather issues, permit problems, and language barriers all posed real hurdles. But what got us through was a relentless, problem-solving mindset and a team that believed in the story we were telling.

I leaned heavily on local production partners and focused on building trust and flexibility into every part of the process. The experience taught me that preparation is crucial, but adaptability is what actually gets a film made.

Can you discuss a specific instance where a collaboration didn’t go as planned?What did you learn from that experience?

On one project, we partnered with a director who had a very different vision than what the script initially called for. As production moved forward, the creative tension started to affect the morale of the crew and the overall cohesiveness of the film.

In hindsight, we should have had more in-depth discussions early on to align expectations. What I learned is the critical importance of clear communication and alignment from the very beginning—especially around vision, tone, and creative ownership.

What do you believe has contributed to your success most in delivering high-quality projects?

Strong relationships and a commitment to story above all else. I’ve been fortunate to work with incredibly talented individuals, and I make it a priority to create an environment where people feel empowered to do their best work.

I also focus heavily on development— if the story isn’t strong on the page, it won’t work on the screen. A disciplined approach to development, coupled with clear communication, has consistently delivered results.

What is your creative process when starting a new project?

I begin with the “why”—why this story, why now, and who is it for? That foundational clarity shapes every creative and logistical decision. From there, I focus on assembling the right team of writers, directors, and department heads whose strengths complement the material.

Throughout the process, I stay closely connected to the story’s emotional core, ensuring that production decisions enhance, rather than overshadow, that essence.

As a leader in the industry, how do you foster collaboration among diverse teams to ensure a project’s success?

It starts with cultivating trust. I make it a priority to listen actively and ensure everyone feels heard and valued. I also believe in transparency— being upfront about challenges and expectations.

Every voice brings something unique to the table, so I encourage open dialogue and create structured opportunities for cross-departmental collaboration. A united team with shared purpose is unstoppable.

How do you handle creative differences with your collaborators?

Creative differences are inevitable— and healthy, when approached constructively. On one film, the director and I had opposing views on a pivotal scene.

Instead of pushing my vision, I suggested a table read and invited feedback from the cast. That session revealed a third option that neither of us had considered, which ended up being stronger than our original ideas.

It reminded me that collaboration, not compromise, is the goal—and that the best idea wins.

What trends do you currently see shaping the future of film production and the entertainment industry?

We’re in a transformative era. Virtual production, AI-assisted tools, and real-time rendering are speeding up workflows and lowering costs without compromising quality.

Audiences are also becoming more global, which is leading to a greater demand for culturally authentic stories. There’s a shift toward hybrid distribution models too, where streaming and theatrical releases co-exist in more strategic ways.

How important do you think diversity is within the industry, and what steps can be taken to improve inclusivity?

Diversity is essential—not just for fairness, but because it enriches storytelling. Different voices bring new perspectives, which leads to more authentic and emotionally resonant films.

To improve inclusivity, we need to create more opportunities at all levels—from casting and crew to decision-making roles like directors and producers. Mentorship programs, inclusive hiring practices, and access to funding for underrepresented creators are key steps.

What role do you think technology will play in the future of filmmaking?

Technology is already transforming the way we tell stories, and that trend will only accelerate. Virtual production, AI tools, and real-time rendering are reducing barriers and enabling more imaginative worlds.

But tech should always serve the story—not replace creativity. I see it as a partner in the creative process, not the director.

What advice would you give to emerging filmmakers and professionals looking to break into the industry?

Be relentless in your passion, but patient with your progress. Build your network organically, keep honing your craft, and stay curious.

No job is too small—every experience teaches you something. And most importantly, tell the stories that matter to you, not the ones you think others want to hear.

Are there any common misconceptions about the entertainment industry that you would like to address?

One major misconception is that success happens overnight. What looks like an “overnight success” is usually years of hard work behind the scenes.

Also, people often think the industry is all glamour, but it’s a grind—long hours, constant problem-solving, and dealing with a lot of uncertainty.

What legacy do you hope to leave within the industry, and how do you want to be remembered?

I hope to be remembered as someone who championed authentic storytelling and opened doors for others. I want my legacy to be about impact—projects that made people feel something, and a career that helped lift other voices into the spotlight.

What projects are you currently working on, and what excites you about them?

Right now, I’m working on a feature that blends genres—part coming-of-age, part speculative fiction. What excites me most is the team—collaborators who are passionate, bold, and willing to take creative risks.

We’re also experimenting with non-traditional formats to expand how the story can be experienced.

What’s next for you in your career, and what goals do you have moving forward?

I’m aiming to expand into international co-productions and explore more series-based content. Long-form storytelling allows for deeper character development, which I find incredibly rewarding.

Long-term, I’d love to launch a development incubator to support emerging voices in underserved communities.

How do you envision the impact of your work on future generations of filmmakers and industry professionals?

I hope my work inspires future filmmakers to be fearless in their storytelling and inclusive in their approach.

If someone watches one of my projects and feels seen—or feels empowered to create something of their own—that’s the real legacy. I want to contribute to an industry that is more compassionate, more curious, and always evolving.

