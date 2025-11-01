Okpara: I’ll Never Forget How Lagos Fans Wanted Us Dead After AFCON Draw

Former international, Godwin Okpara, has said there is a need for the government and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to facilitate the return of the Super Eagles to Lagos, where, according to him, they can reclaim their greatness. Recalling a scenario during the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations co-hosted by Nigeria and Ghana, the former PSG defender said the pressure from the Lagos fans could push the Eagles to go beyond their limit. In an interview with our correspondent, Okpara said the players were almost lynched after playing a draw against Congo in their second game of the tournament. “The problem with the Super Eagles is inconsistency. Moreover, our home matches should be played in Lagos and not Uyo or Abuja,” he said.

“There is a way that the Lagos fans push you to perform, and you will not want to disappoint yourself because if you mess up, they are there to show you their other side. “I remember our game against Congo during the 2000 AFCON, which ended in a draw. They started attacking us right at the stadium, and we stayed back till midnight, thinking that the fans would have dispersed. “We came out and immediately they started throwing objects at us, and we had to run to the bus and bend our heads because they kept on throwing stones at us. If they had a gun, I am sure they would try to shoot at us. “When we arrived at the hotel, we had a meeting among ourselves. We said, “Listen, guys, if we don’t step up our game for the next match, we’ll really be in trouble.”

That was the turning point. We went on to the finals without losing or drawing a single match; we won every game. Finally, we faced Cameroon. Even though we were down 2-0, we made a strong comeback and almost won. Unfortunately, we lost in the penalty shootout.” Speaking further, he said it is only in Lagos that the team can feel the wrath of the fans, something that will push them not to mess up, thereby upping their game with the results ex- pected to be rolling in.

The Super Eagles last played in Lagos at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere; however, the stadium is currently under renovation, with the National Stadium, also in Surulere, not suitable for matches any longer. In his submission about the team making it to the 2026 World Cup, Okpara said the players must be ready to give their all like they did against Benin Republic in the last game that secured the playoff qualification. Okpara said, “After Gabon, who are we playing next? We play the winner of Cameroon and DR Congo. So, if Cameroon qualified, do you think we can beat them? Facing Cameroon is always tough. I wouldn’t say that our chances are slim. Not that, but everything de- pends on the players.

“I don’t know how willing they are. It all depends on them. For me, what I’m sure of is that when you look at any other nation and look at our own national team, you know we have much, much better-quality players than they do. So for me, we have an advantage to get that ticket, but that’s if we only perform the way we performed against the Benin Republic. “But what I’m a little bit sceptical about is the fact that our national team is inconsistent with their performance. That is our big problem.We played very well against Benin. Now we’re playing Gabon, are we going to come out the way we played against Benin? Are we going to step up the game, or are they going to bring it down again? So, we’re not sure.

“This is the problem we are facing now with our national team. They are inconsistent. So, I don’t know what level the next match against Gabon will be. If they can step their game up more than the way they played against Benin, it then means we are going to get our ticket to the intercontinental playoff.”