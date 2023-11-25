Okpara declares: Over-reliance On Foreign-born Players, Lack Of Commitment Ruining Eagles

…Says NFF Must Be Ready To Build News Eagles

E x-international, Godwin Okpara, has said the problem with the Super Eagles has gone beyond the goalkeeper or the defence, but lack of commitment from the team. The former defender said the players don’t have the energy to contend with the rigour of African football, as most of them have never played on the continent. Speaking with our correspondent, Okpara said the bulk of the players in the team now are those born and trained abroad.

“The goalkeeper or the defence line are not our problem; the problem is, are we getting the right players? Do they have the energy to participate with the national team?” The former PSG star queried “You can’t bring someone who is not good enough and think he will work. That’s the problem we have. You are bringing people that are not ready to wear country colours. When you talk about defence it’s not a goalkeeper problem.

It’s not the number 5, 4, 3, or 2 problems; it’s not the attacker problem. It’s all about the team. We defend and attack as a team. That’s what makes a team. “You can’t leave that area; you have to think ahead too. It has to be collective as a team; you have to motivate each other. These are our problems. Our biggest problem is getting the right players there.”

When talking about whether the coach, Jose Peseiro, should stay or go, Okpara said the coach has shown that he is bereft of ideas to take the team to the next level. Speaking further, he said it is time we follow Senegal’s example and allow the local coach to handle the team, make mistakes, and build on that to get us a new team that Nigerians will be proud of. He added, “About the coach, can you see since he took over, check his results, and he’s still there? For me, we don’t need a foreign coach. We should do our thing in our homes.

“Senegal coach has been there for the last 12 years, and he has won the AFCON for them and qualified them for the World Cup. Let me tell you something: before you can get results, there must be an upside-down, but they will surely get it right. “Look at Aliou Cisse, the Senegal coach; look at the time they have given him. Which foreign coach can take his place now? No way, because he was given time to build up the team, and we need time to build the team, but we keep changing coaches. We don’t need that. Let’s look for a good indigenous coach that can take us to the next level. “We can’t be paying huge amounts and not getting results, which means we are wasting money.”