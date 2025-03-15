Okpambe Cultural and Fishing Festival opens March 21

Share

The 2025 edition of the Okpambe Cultural and Fishing Festival (OCAFFEST) is set to open March 21 spanning March 22, promising to be a colourful, entertaining and spectacular cultural and communal feast.

The details of the yearly festival were disclosed by the Ogabor of Okpambe kingdom, His Majesty, Oche Achigbe Oguda, alongside his Aatumambe, community leaders and the festival’s organising committee.

Ogabor Achigbe Oguda, who spoke through his Osogbo, the traditional Prime Minister, maintained that the festival is a testament to the enterprising nature of the Yala/Obubra people and the enduring community spirit associated with the larger Idoma nation.

He also promised royal support for festival, noting, “We are committed to ensuring a memorable and successful event that will showcase the beauty of our land and the strength of our unity.”

One of the members of the Aatumambe Royal Society and key Royal Advisor to the King, Olaatumambe Ogar Ndifon, noted that the festival is significant in fostering peaceful coexistence and attracting visitors to the entire Obubra LGA.

He pledged the support of the Aatumambe Royal Society, saying, “We are dedicated to upholding the authenticity of the Okpambe Fishing Festival and ensuring that its cultural significance is preserved for future generations.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Yala-Obubra Community Association, Calabar chapter, Hycent Ndoma, disclosed that the people of Yala-Obubra are highly peaceful, hospitable and culturally rich and urged them not to deviate from this good record as they prepare to welcome visitors from all over the world, in the course of the celebration.

On his part, the Chairman of the Yala-Obubra Development Association, Patrick Oba Enem stressed on the festival’s potential to boost local tourism and economic activity. He noted that the event would not only celebrate the Yala-Obubra culture but also provide opportunities for local artisans and businesses to thrive.

While addressing the people, Eriacy Confidence Oba, the Coordinator of the festival and Chief Executive Officer of Coneri Nigeria, detailed the planned activities for the two-day fiesta, revealing that this year’s edition will be a grand celebration, featuring two distinct events: the Moninkim Festival and Okpambe Cultural and Fishing Festival.

According to the tourism development expert, the Moninkim Festival, which is scheduled for March 21, will feature a vibrant Moninkim Carnival, captivating Moninkim pageant, and Moninkim/fishing arts exhibition, showcasing the artistic talents of the community.

While the Okpambe Fishing Festival holds on March 22, featuring the highly anticipated fishing competition, traditional chieftaincy festival, fishing carnival, auctioning of the biggest catch, and a grand bonfire night to conclude the festivities.

“We are committed to making this year’s Okpambe Fishing Festival a resounding success,” Oba disclosed.

*Culled from BRACED Tourism Promotion platform

