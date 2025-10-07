Okpaluba, Oduleye Shine As Hoops And Read Win CDS Unity Basketball Tourney

Hoops and Read Basketball Club of Lagos has claimed the 4th edition of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Unity Basketball Championship, following a 55–52 victory over Police Baton, also of Lagos, in the finals held on Sunday, 5 October, at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

After the first quarter ended with 12 points apiece, Hoops and Read stepped on the gas to dominate the second quarter 17–8, closing out the first half with a 29–20 lead. They continued from where they left off in the third quarter with another 14–9 win.

Despite a late rally by Police Baton— led by veterans Kayode Balogun and Williams Malu—who helped secure a 13–11 win in the final quarter, it was a case of too little, too late, as Hoops and Read held their ground to grind out the win.

Ikenna Okpaluba of Hoops and Read scored 14 points, had 2 steals, and 5 rebounds, while Adebayo Oduleye contributed 12 points, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 4 rebounds. Head Coach of Hoops and Read, Dossou Mensah, said it was a tough game that required resilience and tactical discipline to secure victory.