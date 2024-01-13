Okpala Calls For Focus, Strong Mentality

A former Super Eagles defender, Sylvanus Okpala, has called on the senior national team to be very focused as the Africa Nations Cup kicks off today in Cote d’Ivoire. Okpala said one of the problems of the team was the lack of focus especially in the defence. “People have been talking about goalkeeping problem but not many are looking at the de- fence and their approach in every game.

“As a defender, mental alertness is very important all through the game because you cannot tell what the attackers will do in the next minute. Ii realize that our boys easily look focus and this is not good for professionals. “They also need that mental strength to compete well in all the games especially with other top contenders for the trophy.

AFCON has never been easy and in recent time, more teams are now very strong and so it will be tough.” All AFCON 2023 matches will be live on StarTimes’ Sports Premium channels and Star- Times-ON app. Okpala added that it was too early to pick favourites in the competition before the kick-off. “Ghana went out in the preliminaries in the last edition with teams like Comoros springing surprises.

Favourites could emerge after the first round when we must have seen what the teams can do after three games each but for now, we have to wait,” the former international said.

Fixtures:

Saturday

January 13 Group A Cote d’Ivoire vs Guinea Bissau

Sunday

January 14 Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea