Okoye’s Udinese Condemns Lookman’s Atalanta To Another Defeat

The battle of wit between two Super Eagles players in the Italian Serie A saw goalkeeper Maduka Okoye’s Udinese edging current Africa Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, and his Atlanta side to another defeat.

Atalanta had gone five games without a win in October and the winless run extended to seven after another loss on the first day of November.

Atalanta last tasted victory in September, playing five straight draws and scoring just four goals. La Dea had the majority of the possession, but it was one of the former players who came back to haunt them, breaking the deadlock in the 40th minute.

Nicolo Zaniolo, on loan from Galatasaray, buried the ball into the top corner of Marco Carnesecchi’s goal following a brilliant cross from Ivorian midfielder Hassane Kamara.

Ademola Lookman came off the bench on the hour mark, but was kept quiet by Le Zebrette as they held on for a point.

Atalanta came close during the closing minutes of the game. A half-volley well struck by Davide Zappacosta was well denied by Okoye before the final whistle was blown by the referee.

Nicolo Zaniolo’s goal meant Atalanta have now lost a domestic game for the first time this season.

However, they’ll need to pick themselves up soon after a winless October. They’re now 11th in the Italian