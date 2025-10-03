Okoye Set For Udinese Return After 2-Month Suspension

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, is set to return to action for Udinese on October 20, 2025, following the completion of a two-month suspension. The 26-year-old was handed the ban in July over alleged involvement in illegal betting activities.

The disciplinary action stemmed from suspicions surrounding a yellow card he received for time-wasting during Udinese’s 2-1 victory over Lazio — a booking that occurred in the 64th minute. Initial reports raised concerns that Okoye could face a charge of sporting fraud, which might have led to a lengthy four-year ban.

However, after a disciplinary review, he was found guilty of breaching betting regulations rather than match-fixing, resulting in a reduced suspension. Okoye is now expected to reclaim his spot in goal when Udinese face Cremonese in a Serie A fixture on October 20.

Since joining the club in 2023, the Nigerian international has established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper for the Zebrette. His return will be a welcome boost for Udinese as they look to stabilise their form in the Italian top flight.