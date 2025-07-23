Okoye Gets Two-Month Ban Over Betting Scandal

24-year-old Udinese and Nigerian Goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has been given a two-month ban by the Italian Football Federation over a high-profile betting scandal linked to a 2023/2024 match against Lazio.

New Telegraph Daily gathered that Maduka allegedly sought a yellow card during the league match, thereby intentionally committing a sly act to influence betting outcomes. This report was made by the FIGC.

His act of indiscipline was branded sporting misconduct, and the case has raised concerns over the consequences of illegal betting on football.

READ ALSO:

To follow disciplinary protocol, the FIGC’s National Federal Tribunal announced on Tuesday that Okoye should be restricted from playing in all official matches, starting from the first official game of the 2025/2026 season.

“The National Federal Tribunal, Disciplinary Section, definitively ruling, imposes on Mr Emil Maduka Okoye the sanction of two (2) months of disqualification in official matches, starting from the beginning of the first official competition of the 2025/2026 sporting season.”

The ruling implies that Maduka will miss a total of six competitive matches, including August 18th Udinese’s season opener in the Coppa Italia against Carrarese. He will only be eligible for selection again from October 19.

The situation sparked a controversial conversation about illegal betting across Italy and Nigeria.

Amid the conversation, the stellar goalkeeper remains silent about the situation.