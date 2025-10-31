Nigerian international Maduka Okoye has expressed disappointment after his team’s defeat at the weekend, New Telegraph reports.

Udinese suffered a 3-1 loss to Juventus in a Serie A encounter at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday, October 29.

The match was level at halftime after Nicolò Zaniolo’s strike cancelled out an early penalty from Dušan Vlahović.

However, second-half goals from Federico Gatti and a late penalty by Kenan Yıldız secured the victory for the home side.

Speaking to Udinese’s official website after the match, Okoye acknowledged the team’s effort but admitted the result was not what they wanted.

“We played well as a team. It’s always tricky against Juventus,” he stated. “We’re not happy, but we know we played a good game. We’ll take the positives and move on to the next one.”

The goalkeeper also praised the team’s development under manager Kosta Runjaic, adding, “We’ve all made progress together this season, and it’s the result of all our work. The coach is ambitious, and we always want more.”

Following his return from a betting ban, the goalkeeper is in contention to make the Super Eagles team for the World Cup playoffs.