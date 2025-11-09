Okoye, Ejuke Return As Chelle Names 24 For W’cup Playoffs

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has recalled five players who missed Lesotho and the Benin Republic ties last month in his roster for the all-important FIFA 2026 World Cup playoffs slated for Morocco this week.

Leading the recalled players is goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, who is returning to the squad after serving a two-month ban for his involvement in a betting scandal in Italy. Others also expected to be involved in the playoff are defenders Bright Osayi Samuel and Chidozie Awaziem, midfielder Raphael Onyedika as well as Sevilla winger Chidera Ejuke.

Chelle, according to a press release by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), invited 24 players for the games in Morocco with Captain William Ekong, ace forward Victor Osimhen, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, defender Calvin Bassey and 89-cap midfielder Alex Iwobi leading the team. Also included are exciting young defender Benjamin Fredericks, midfielders Frank Onyeka and Wilfred Ndidi, and forwards Samuel Chukwueze and Ademola Lookman.

Nigeria will take on Gabon in the first semi-final scheduled for the 22,000–capacity Complexe Sportif Prince Heritier Moulay Al Hassan in Rabat, with Cameroon confronting the Democratic Republic of Congo in the other semi-final at the 18,000– capacity El-Barid Stadium, also in Rabat. Midfielder Raphael Onyedika and forwards Tolu Arokodare, Jerome Akor Adams and Olusegun Olakunle are also on the roster. Defender Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, suspended for one game after accumulating two yellow cards in the 10-match qualifying campaign, will miss the clash with the Panthers on Thursday.

The players are scheduled to fly into Morocco from their different bases in Europe and elsewhere, to converge in Rabat on Monday, November 10.

Invited players:

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Maduka Okoya (Udinese FC, Italy)

Defenders:

William Ekong (AlKholood, Saudi Arabia); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Benjamin Fredericks (Dender FC, Belgium)

Midfielders:

Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium)

Forwards:

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Tolu Arokodare (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Olakunle Olusegun (Pari Nizhny Novgorod, Russia)