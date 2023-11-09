Okoye, Ebuehi ‘Re In My Plans For AFCON – Peseiro

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has disclosed that Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and Empoli full-back Tyrone Ebuehi remain in his plans for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Cote d’Ivoire next January.

Okoye was Nigeria’s number-one goal- keeper at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, where the Super Eagles were knocked out in the first knockout round. However, the former Sparta Rotterdam goalie has not made an appearance for the team since Peseiro took charge last year. In his absence, Peseiro has made Francis Uzoho his first-choice goalkeeping option, with an able deputy in Adebayo Adeleye.

There have also been calls for Sweden- based Jonathan Rasheed to be invited and given a chance to impress. In the case of Ebuehi, the former Benfica defender has been in and out of the Super Eagles squad, as Peseiro has numerous options to pick from for the right- back role.

Fenerbahce full-back Bright Osayi- Samuel has locked down that right-back role since making his international bow, while Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina is a reliable backup. Boavista Chidozie Awaziem and Kenneth Omeruo are centre-back options who can do a decent job at right-back during an emergency.

Still, Peseiro has refused to rule out Okoye and Ebuehi’s chances of making Nigeria’s squad to the 2023 AFCON, maintaining that the duo has as much chance as anyone to be