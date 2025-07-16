Okoye Backs Eagles To Qualify For World Cup

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, believes the senior national team will still qualify for the 2026 World Cup despite trailing South Africa with six points.

Currently sitting fourth in their qualification group, the Eagles face an uphill task, trailing group leaders South Africa by six points with only four matches remaining.

Nigeria will resume their campaign on September 3, when they host Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, followed by a crucial away clash against South Africa on September 7.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, Okoye emphasized the importance of fan support as the team battles to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

“I believe we need that supp o r t , all the prayers and love for the team,” the Udinese shot-stopper said. “We are in very good spirits, and I think with the twelfth man of over 250 million Nigerians, we will always have hope.

“We will come back together in September, and we have a team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.” Nigeria must win all their remaining games and hope other results go in their favour to secure qualification.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray are interested in signing Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye from Serie A side Udinese.

According to transfer expert Ekrem Konur, Udinese are open to selling Okoye as they look to cash in on the Nigerian shot-stopper in order to raise funds to strengthen their squad.

Negotiations between both clubs are said to be at an early stage. The 24-year-old has also attracted interest from Torino, Bournemouth, and Inter Milan, making the race for his signature even more competitive.