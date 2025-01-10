Okoya Urges Govt To Pay Attention To Manufacturing Sector

Share

Foremost industrialist and founder of Eleganza Industries Limited, Chief Razak Okoya, has called on the Federal Government to pay attention to industrialisation in the country, noting that the government, citizens and even partners would benefit more if attention was paid to the country’s manufacturing sector.

Speaking ahead of his 85th birthday on January 12, Okoya said: “All my life has been spent in the industries I built. I derive my happiness on production lines, which I have found to be very interesting, it keeps me busy and fulfilled all the time.

“And I continuously pray for Nigeria every minute to be an industrialised country.”

Speaking further, while focusing on industry and entrepreneurship, Okoya advised the Nigerian government to aid the manufacturing sector in the country by setting up industrial zones across the country.

He said: “I have always preached and prayed that every state of all 36 states including FCT in Nigeria would have industrial zones on the outskirts of the cities with residential accommodation to ameliorate the life of citizens.

“This would stop the movements of our youths migrating from rural areas to urban cities.” Okoya, whose story has all the ingredients of a remarkable blockbuster, first got involved in the world of business as a 14-year-old, seizing the moment with a loan of 70 pounds from his mother.

He invested in the importation of tailoring materials such as ribbons, zip fasteners and buttons under the trade name, Okoya Buttons Stores, and it paid off handsomely.

