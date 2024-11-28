Okowa To Kinsmen: N1.3trn Petition To EFCC Frivolous, Foolish, No Cause For Alarm

Share

Former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said the recent invitation by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) just reawakened and strengthened his political consciousness.

He maintained that there was no cause for alarm about the allegation of N1.3 trillion oil derivation theft by the commission.

The former Governor told his kinsmen and members of OwaAlero Development Union, led by their Chairman, Mr Chris Eboh, where he hails from, in Ika NorthEast Local Government Area, that visited him in Asaba that truth shall prevail.

He said his joy was complete and his political will strengthened by the number of persons and groups that came to identify with him at this trying time.

He said, “The frivolous allegation against me has indeed reawakened my political consciousness as different groups have been visiting me since l returned from honouring EFCC’s invitation.

“This development didn’t just happen like that; it was because of the fact that the people saw hope in what we were doing.

“So, people will talk, but in our conscience, we know we have done well, and we put out the communication about the audited accounts of the state government every year.

The summary of the record is there in the public domain “Nobody has been able to contradict the statement we put out because it is simple and it is from the audited accounts.

It is just foolishness that people will go and peddle rumour. “It is of God, not me, because God knows why He allowed what happened to happen. What the enemy thought was for evil, God has turned it around.

“When l look retrospectively at the situation of Delta State in 2015 when l assumed office as governor and compare it to the situation in 2023 when l handed over, l give God the glory.”

