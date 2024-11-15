Okowa To Detractors: Controvert My Response To N1.3trn Alleged Misappropriation

Share

The immediate past Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has challenged his critics and sponsors of the petitions against him before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to controvert his response on the allegations.

The former Governor who received the leadership of the State’s Traditional Rulers Council, led by its Chairman, Maj.-Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (retd), Orodje of Okpe, Orhue I, on solidarity visit to his residence in Asaba said the information put in the petition and the media by his traducers were “malicious, mischievous and politically-motivated.”

He said in politics, there are all kinds of things that you go through, but it is just unfortunate that the news that was circulated to the media was unreasonable.

He said, “There are certain things that you see that are probably imaginable, but there are things you see and they are unintelligent lies, because alleging that somebody misappropriated N1.3 trillion is ridiculous.

“The implication of that is that the person will have to take a minimum of N16 to N20 billion every month for 96 months.” He continued, “So it’s not just unreasonable but unfortunate because this kind of thing has been prepared.

I was outside the country for 30 days and I saw when someone wrote that I was detained for three days and I had not even been invited then; so, you can see that grounds were prepared for the propaganda they released.

“As for the EFCC investigation, I am not afraid of any investigation, neither will i stop the EFCC from carrying out their investigations because they must do their work.

“Some governors will go to court to stop them, but I will not stop them because they are doing their normal duties. But, the important thing is that the right communication must be put to the public.

