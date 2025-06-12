Okowa Set For Second Term As AFN Election Holds Today

Share

All is now set for the election into the new board of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria with the current president, Tonobok Okowa, expected to return for his second term in office.

The election initially scheduled for May 31 in Asaba was postponed till today at the instance of the National Sports Commission (NSC) who clamoured for a neutral ground so as not to give anyone undue advantage.

However, with the elimination of the other contestants as well as the withdrawal of another, the coast is now clear for Okowa to remain in office for another term.

Former Technical Director of the AFN, Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (rtd) had earlier withdrawn from the race to become the president while the chairman of the Delta State Athletic Association, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, was defeated during the South-South zonal election with Gabriel Okon emerging from the zone.

Sunday Adeleye too was defeated in the North West election with Abubakar Landan Zurhi winning with six votes to 1, making the coast cleared for the re-emergence of Okowa as the president in the election coming up today.

