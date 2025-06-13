New Telegraph

June 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Okowa Returns As…

Okowa Returns As AFN Boss

Incumbent President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Chief Tonobok Okowa, has been reelected for another four-year term.

He polled 42 votes in an unopposed election at the Congress decided yesterday at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja with the National Sports Commission NSC Chairman, Shehu Dikko and the Director General, Bukola Olopade in attendance.

The AFN election, like many before it, was marred by allegations of division, behind-the-scenes lobbying, and what some describe as “if-it’s-notme-it-won’t-work” attitudes.

Rather than being a celebration of athletic vision and unity, it became yet an – other battleground of egos and political chess moves.

Despite the chaos, Chief Okowa emerged victorious and wasted no time in assembling a fresh board meant to drive a new era of reform.

His re-election is seen as a vote of confidence by some and a controversial continuation by others. What remains undeniable is that Okowa now has both the power and responsibility to stabilise the AFN and restore its battered credibility.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Ex-Agitators Congratulate Tinubu, Nigerians On Democracy Day
Read Next

Galatasaray Give Condition For Jackson Ove
Share
Copy Link
×