Okowa Returns As AFN Boss

Incumbent President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Chief Tonobok Okowa, has been reelected for another four-year term.

He polled 42 votes in an unopposed election at the Congress decided yesterday at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja with the National Sports Commission NSC Chairman, Shehu Dikko and the Director General, Bukola Olopade in attendance.

The AFN election, like many before it, was marred by allegations of division, behind-the-scenes lobbying, and what some describe as “if-it’s-notme-it-won’t-work” attitudes.

Rather than being a celebration of athletic vision and unity, it became yet an – other battleground of egos and political chess moves.

Despite the chaos, Chief Okowa emerged victorious and wasted no time in assembling a fresh board meant to drive a new era of reform.

His re-election is seen as a vote of confidence by some and a controversial continuation by others. What remains undeniable is that Okowa now has both the power and responsibility to stabilise the AFN and restore its battered credibility.

