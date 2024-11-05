Okowa: PDP Demands Total Overhaul, Reform Of EFCC

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is calling for the total overhaul of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), demanding that the control of the commission should be removed from the exclusive list.

The Supreme Court has already, some weeks ago, reserved judgement in a case filed by some state governments, seeking for the scrapping of the anti-corruption agency, because, according to them, the EFCC is not a creation of the National Assembly.

The PDP Deputy Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, said the power to appoint Chairman and board of the commission should be removed from the president.

“We are calling for a total overhaul of the EFCC Act. Let the judiciary or the Senate be the one that will appoint Chairman or board members of the EFCC.

“It should be removed from the exclusive control of the presidency,” he demanded.

Osadolor accused the commission of going after opposition leaders, alleging that the arrest of former Delta State governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa came shortly after former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar attacked the policies of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was a running mate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the last presidential election, and he was walking freely until former vice president Atiku Abubakar shredded the economic policies of President Tinubu.

“It is surprising that a man who came to the EFCC office himself was detained and till now, he is still under detention.

The man was not avoiding arrest.

“We are not saying that political office leaders should not be called to account but it should be devoid of political sentiments,” he stated.

Osadolor noted that former Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has been declared wanted for over a year now by the EFCC.

“He comes to EFCC at his own convenience, he works in and out and many EFCC officers did not even know that he was in their premises.

“Former Governor (Atiku) Bagudu, we all know the role he played in the Abachagate; he is a principal officer in the government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and nobody has asked him any question till today.

“We have heard the security report on former Governor (Bello) Matawalle who is also a principal member of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government. He going about freely with policemen and other security agents paid with tax payers money, and nobody has invited him for questioning.

“What is the different with what has happened in the case of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa if not mere politics?

“We also know that there is a pattern, from the arrest of Okowa, by next week they will go after Governor (Godwin) Obaseki.

“We saw what happened recently in Edo State when they invited the Accountant General of Edo State.

“All these are targeted at killing the opposition in this country. Democracy without viral opposition is close to monarchy,” he warned.

The PDP Deputy Youth Leader also accused the EFCC of playing both the role of a litigant and prosecution, and advised the commission to stop media trial.

He advised the EFCC not to see itself as an extension of the ruling party or the presidency, adding that it should be a neutral independent body that investigates financial crimes.

