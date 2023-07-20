Okowa Loyalists, Uduaghan’s Daughter Top Oborevwori’s Commissioner List

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has sent a list of his 25-man commissioner nominees to the House of Assembly for screening and approval. Speaker Emomotimi Gu- wor yesterday read the letter conveying the names of the nominees at the plenary.

The immediate past Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s Com- missioners Charles Aniagwu (Information) and Okenmor Tilije (Finance) made the list that has Orode, daughter of ex-Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan. Others are Pat Ajudua, Joan Onyemaechi, Izeze Reuben, Odinigwe Daniel, Jerry Ehiwario, Kingsley Ashibuog- wu, Michael Anoka, Darling- ton Ijeh and Funyei Manager. The rest are Godknows An- gele, Joseph Onojaeme, Emamusi Obiodeh, Perez Omoun, Isaac Wilkie, Agbateyimiro Weyinmi, Tonukari Johnbull, Etagherure Terry, Rose Ezewu, Ejiro Jamani, Onoriode Ago- fure, Vincent Oyibode and Sonny Ekedayen.

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kingsley Emu announced the appointment of Okorodudu Onoriode as the Government House Director of Protocol. It was learnt that Aniagwu may return to the Ministry of Information, with Tilije retaining his position as the Commissioner for Finance.

It was also learnt that Orode may be made the Commissioner for Girl-Child Empowerment Women Affairs, with the Social and Community Development Ministry going to Onyemaechi. Omoun may take charge of the Ministry of Justice, with Ezewu deployed to the Humanitarian Minis- try while Ajudua moves to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.